Sky launches 'Sky Sports News HQ' channel

Sky's gearing up to reboot Sky Sports News via a smorgasbord of updates, upgrades, and digital enhancements.

Sky has announced it's relaunching Sky Sports News in the form of not-so-differently named Sky Sports News HQ.

From the 12th August, the News HQ will take up residence on Sky channel 401 with a view to streamline TV, digital, and mobile services - as well as delivering sports news, of course.

"Sky Sports News is the number one sports news service in Europe and we aim to make it even better," says Barney Francis, MD at Sky Sports.

"The launch of Sky Sports News HQ is the latest innovation from a channel that's pioneered sports news broadcasting for over 15 years."

"We want Sky Sports News HQ to be the first port of call for sports fans, transforming the way they follow sport in a multiplatform era."

So what's new? First off, the Sky Sports team are holing up in a spanking new studio, allegedly double the size of their previous stomping ground and kitted out with an 18-square-metre video wall. Take that, Samsung.

There's also the addition of a dedicated social media desk that will see hardened journos reel off public chatter via various social network streams.

The Sky Sports app has been overhauled in kind, with a new SSN HQ hub set to beam catch-up clips, bonus content, trending articles, and breaking news direct to mobile devices.

And finally, the new HQ schedule is set to be chock full of brand new programmes, more investigative reporting, and will be delivered by a 200-strong team of staff, reporters, and presenters including Kirsty Gallacher, Jim White, and Natalie Sawyer.