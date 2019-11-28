Should I buy? This enormous LG GSL961PZBV American Style Fridge Freezer

Massive American-style fridge freezers usually come with an equally big price tag, but thanks to Currys this LG American Style Fridge Freezer GSL961PZBV is just £849. That means there’s a whopping £450 off the current price, although you never know, we might see that creep down yet further come Black Friday deals time.

But, if you need to get it now then be prepared to shop-til-you drop in order to fill up this monster with 405 litres of storage up for grabs in the fridge, plus a chunky 196 litres in the freezer portion. That’s 601 litres all in. You also get a water and ice dispenser on the front as well as dazzling design lines and a fine ‘Shine steel’ finish. Inside there’s a clever storage system that can accommodate everything you’ve bought and, quite possibly, more besides.

LG American Style Fridge Freezer GSL961PZBV £849 | Was £1299 | Save £450 at Currys There’s nothing like having the luxury of an American-style fridge freezer. You get cavernous storage but, thanks to LG and its innovative design and build ethos, a raft of clever tech packed both inside and out. For example, there’s a cool – quite literally – food freshness feature inside that is super kind to your fruit and veg. Meanwhile, outside there’s a water and ice dispenser, which works a treat and is ultra-convenient. You’ll need some space for this beauty mind, with 179 x 91.2 x 73.8 cm (H x W x D) dimensions that let you know it means business. There’s an A+ energy efficiency rating too.View Deal

3 reasons to buy the LG GSL961PZBV

• Incredible 601 litres of total storage

• Water and ice dispenser

• Mega cool styling