Seagate launches 500GB HDD for tablets

Ultra-thin drive offers alternative to expensive SSD flash storage

By

Seagate has shown off a new hard drive that could see tablets and ultra-books with storage of 500GB and above.

The Seagate 500GB Ultra Mobile hard drive has been designed specifically for use in tablets and ultra-book laptops. According to Seagate, the hard drive is 100 per cent compatible with ultrabook and regular laptop standards.

Size wise, it measures 5mm thick and weighs 94 grams. It is said to be up to 30 per cent slimmer than the current record holder.

According to Seagate, it worked hard on making sure that the hard disk was as small as possible to ensure space was freed up for smaller phones, or more features.

Read more: Best tablets to buy in 2013

Most laptops and tablets use flash-based SSD chips to store data. They have a number of advantages over traditional hard drives, including speed of writing and retrieving data and their size.

However, flash memory isn't cheap and can add hundreds of pounds to the price of a high end laptop.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.