Save up to $700 on Casper mattresses in the Memorial Day sales 2022

This Memorial Day, we’ve been seeing incredible price drops on a wide range of products, including TVs, laptops, tablets, headphones and mattresses. Memorial Day is the best time to update your bedding, whether it’s your mattress, protector, sheets or linens.

We’ve already rounded up the best Memorial Day mattress sales (opens in new tab) for this year, and the best mattress discounts you can find are from Casper. Right now, you can get up to $700 off the popular Casper mattress range, including the Original, Nova and Wave models.

Shop all Casper mattress deals for Memorial Day (opens in new tab)

Casper designs and manufactures some of the best mattresses (opens in new tab) on the market which are comfortable, supportive and made from the highest quality materials. All of their mattresses are available in 6 sizes, from Twin all the way up to California King.

The Original Mattress from Casper has one of the top spots in our best mattress guides and comes with balanced support and cooling technologies. It offers extra support for the hips and spine, and is especially good for back sleepers. For Memorial Day, the Original has up to $314 off, depending on the size you choose.

While we love the Casper Original, the Wave Hybrid has the biggest price cut for Memorial Day with up to $700 off. Available in multiple sizes, you can save $550 on the Full, $580 on the Queen and $700 on the King and CAL King.

If you’re looking to replace your bed, we’ve highlighted the top 3 deals from the Casper Memorial Day sale (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Casper Original (Queen): was $1,695, now $1,440.75 at Casper (opens in new tab)

The Original mattress is the most popular model from Casper with Zoned Support foam that provides both softness and firmness. It’s a high quality mattress that’s suitable for all sleeping positions but specifically for back and stomach sleepers. It’s a great mix of foam and springs and this deal takes up to $314 off this Memorial Day. See our Casper Original review (opens in new tab) for more.

(opens in new tab) Casper Wave Hybrid (Queen): was $2,895, now $2,315.28 at Casper (opens in new tab)

The Wave Hybrid has the biggest price drop in the Memorial Day sale with up to $700 off. It’s got an ergonomic design that eases aches and pains, and uses 3D foam and gel pods that cradle the body for extra support. It also has cooling layers of foam that absorbs excess heat and regulates air flow.