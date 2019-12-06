Save £120 on Microsoft's latest 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 at Currys right now

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 are now things of the past but never fear, the deals will keep rolling in as the Christmas and holiday seasons approach and major UK retailers continue to slash prices on all the latest and great gadgets.

Here at T3, we love finding good deals and that's why we've spent the past few weeks searching high and low for the best and brightest across a huge range of categories, from smartphones to laptops to kitchenware to toys to audio equipment to wearables and fitness accessories. You name it, we'll have a deal on it.

One deal that caught out eye this afternoon was at Currys, which has discounted the brand new 15-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 by £120, making it just £1,079 before Christmas.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (15-inch, 128GB, Platinum) | Was £1,199 | Now £1,079 | Available at Currys PC World

Microsoft has created a reputation for itself as making high-end consumer electronics over the past few years and with good reason: their laptops, desktops, and tablets are amazing. View Deal

Microsoft announced the 15-inch version of the Surface Laptop 3 earlier this year to much fanfare. Having the extra power and screen real estate is a huge boost for those who use their laptops for any kind of more intensive work and it was an area Microsoft didn't especially cater to before.

The Surface Laptop 3 is a beast: quad-core AMD Ryzen CPU, clocked at 2.1GHz; 8GB of RAM; 128GB SSD; 15-inch 2496 x 1664 touchscreen; and Windows 10 (64-bit). For the price, you'd be hard pushed to find a high-end laptop that comes close.

We strongly recommend considering the Surface Laptop 3, especially this version here, maybe as a nice Christmas present to yourself ahead of the festive season.