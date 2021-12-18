Save big on the brilliant cheap Peloton alternative bike Echelon EX-5s this Christmas

Is getting fit on your agenda for next year? Of course, it is. It's on everyone's agenda. But given how tentative the situation is in terms of gyms opening and closing all the time and different social distancing measures being implemented, if you want to make sure you follow through with your new year's resolution, you'd better buy the Smart Connect Bike EX-5s, now £300 cheaper at Echelon.

• Shop all Echelon Christmas smart home gym equipment deals here

The Echelon Smart Connect Bike EX-5s is the ideal compromise between the more accessible Echelon Smart Connect EX3 – this model doesn't come with a screen – and the studio-quality Echelon Smart Connect Bike EX-7s. Essentially, you get the best of both worlds and thanks to the fast delivery times, if you order the bike before midday 21 December, it'll still arrive before (or on) Christmas!

Echelon Smart Connect Bike EX-5s: was £1,599, now £1,299 at Echelon Echelon Smart Connect Bike EX-5s: was £1,599, now £1,299 at Echelon

The EX-5s is Echelon's most popular connect bike. It comes with a 21.5” HD screen, adjustable seat and handlebars, frame-mounted dumbbell rack and 32 magnetic resistance levels. The screen can be flipped so you can perform exercises off the bike. Now £300 cheaper at Echelon!

Should you buy the Echelon Smart Connect Bike EX-5s?

Admittedly, Peloton has a larger following but Echelon is hot on the heels of Peloton. Echelon now offers an equally as large workout library as its rival and has a broad range of exercise bikes, treadmills and rowing machines to choose from.

The Smart Connect Bike EX-5s in particular is a great compromise between features and price. Sure, it's more expensive than a folding exercise bike but in return, you get a 21.5-inch rotating HD screen and access to a workout library through the Echelon app. Workout data can also be synced with apps such as Strava, Zwift, Apple Health and Fitbit.

Please mind that much like in the case of the Peloton Bike+, access to the Echelon App attracts a monthly membership fee of £29.99. Upgrading to a yearly plan will save you two months' worth of subscription fee, though.

Plus, of course, a decent exercise bike with all the trimmings, including 32 magnetic resistance levels for quiet yet challenging workouts aided by the 13-kilo flywheel, plenty heavy enough for most people. The ergonomic handles are just the icing on the cake and will help you find a riding position that's comfortable for long rides on the saddle.

Best of all, it is not only free to have the bike delivered to your home address but you can also get it before Christmas if you order it before 21 December.