Save 20% on Whirlpool's smart 2-in-1 washer on sale at Lowe's today

Lowe's is offering a last-minute must-see deal on Whirlpool's latest 2-in-1 washer and electric dryer, discounting both individually but offering even more savings when you grab both together.

With Whirlpools smart Load and 2-in-1 washer on sale for $999 and the pairing smart electric dryer on sale for $999 as well, both are getting a modest $250 price drop as part of Lowe's Memorial Day sale.

But the real savings come when you grab both of these new smart appliances together, with a combined savings of over $500 when grabbing the pair for your laundry room upgrade.

Whirlpool's latest 2-in-1 washer features an incredible new way to customize your loads. A new removable agitator allows for basic sized loads such as clothes or linens while providing enough room to wash even the largest blankets when needed. A perfect washer partner to the smart electric dryer. The electric dryer includes some nifty smart features as well, including a moisture sensor to prevent clothes from over-drying and the ability to steam clothes too.

For smart home owners, this Whirlpool washer dryer setup is well worth the look as well as the price. While you'll save buying one or the other, the biggest savings will be buying the two together. Together the price drops below $2,000, meaning you're getting them way cheaper if you do.

Whirlpool 5.3-cu ft. Smart Top Load 2-in-1 Washer w/ Removeable Agitator Now: $999 | Was: $1,249 | Savings: $250 (20%)

Featuring a removeable agitator, Whirlpool's smart 2-in-1 washer tries to reinvent the washing machine with customizable loads. For $250 off it's well worth a buy, but grab the dryer as well during checkout at Lowe's for even more savings.View Deal

Whirlpool 7.4-cu ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Now: $999 | Was: $1,249 | Savings: $250 (20%)

The partner to Whirlpool's 2-in-1 washer, this smart electric dyer features moisture sensor drying to keep clothes new and soft. It also includes a steam feature, a must-have in this day and age. More than worth a look at this price, but pair it with the washer during checkout to save even more.View Deal

Top Deals Today

Here's some of the best deals happening right now at your favorite retailers. We cover the best deals around the net every day, from tech to home, outdoor gear and more. You'll find the best offers of the day right here!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below: