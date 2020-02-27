Samsung Note 20 could have to resurrect famous Galaxy S5 feature

Samsung may have to reassess the build of its handsets, starting with the Galaxy Note 20, if the EU continues to roll out environmental plans that impact the way smartphones are being manufactured - and even their design.

Apple was first to feel the effects of the EU's goal to reduce waste with the EU's decision to have all manufacturers conform to the USB-C standard. The tech giant uses its own proprietary lightning cable, which - aside from being an annoyance - creates more waste than is necessary.

And now Samsung is next in line as the European Commission is drafting a plan that will require electronics manufacturers to ensure that batteries in their products can be easily replaced.

Right now, Samsung - along with a slew of other smartphone makers - glues its batteries into its devices. As such, they can only be repaired by a trained professional who knows what they're doing, ruling out the general public and owners of the phones in most instances.

The regulations wouldn't just be applicable to phones, but all sorts of other electronics, like tablets, and headphones.

The logic is that consumers will be able to hold onto their phones longer if they can easily replace their own battery, generating less waste, along with the standardisation of ports which will eliminate the need for Lighting to Micro USB adaptors in Europe, which also results in less waste.

The leaked EU proposal is only at the draft stage for now, but places the responsibility of minimising e-waste squarely on the shoulders of smartphone manufacturers, and having them produce easy-to-repair devices.

Samsung is going to have to cast its mind as far back as 2014 to the Galaxy S5, which was the last time the company made a phone with a battery that wasn't glued in place. And with the way the wind is blowing, everyone else is going to have to follow suit.

Source: Tom's Guide