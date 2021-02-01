Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 first look video reveals Frankensteinish creation you'll love

Samsung has just launched the Galaxy S21 series, and is gearing up to release the rest of its 2021 lineup, which may not include a Galaxy Note 20 follow-up after all. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is pegged to take its place instead, and these latest renders show off the handset in all its flexible glory, along with the newly supported S-Pen.

S-Pen support rolled out for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra this year, which is a first for the S series; and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also rumored to be offering support for the stylus.

While the Galaxy S21 Ultra doesn't have S-Pen integration, and doesn't ship with the stylus, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will reportedly have a dedicated slot in its housing, just like the Note series. Given that there's just one device in the Z Fold series, rather than three models like the S21 series, it makes sense that the handset is tipped to replace the Note line; there's no premium option that you have to buy, that you need to go out and secure a stylus for after the fact.

While it's a great option for Galaxy S21 Ultra users, Note fans will want a dedicated S-Pen supporting device, and the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be it. The brand new renders show off the smartphone in Samsung's new colorways, with housing in the chassis for the S-Pen.

The renders come from Waqar Khan (via Concept Phones) along with the concept video above, and show off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the new Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver (or possibly Phantom Gray), and Phantom Black colors. The S-Pen stylus is color matched to smartphone, for an added touch of class.

Khan has gone for a triple rear camera array, and single front-facing holepunch camera, ignoring the reports of an under display camera making its debut in the device. When folded, it looks very much like the Samsung Galaxy S21, or Galaxy S21+.

Last year's Galaxy Z Fold 2's camera housing doesn't look half as swish as the new Galaxy S21, so we love the look of this, although it's perhaps a little too close to the S series aesthetically.

Of course, S-Pen support in a foldable screen presents its own hurdles to overcome; Samsung struggled with the original Galaxy Fold display, but ironed out the kinks for the second iteration. While stylus support will no doubt complicate things from a technical standpoint, we're sure to see the price shoot up to reflect the increased costs.

For now though, we've got months of leaks and rumors to look forward to and speculate on, so feast your eyes on what the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 could look like, and head over to our best Samsung phones guide if you want to check out what your options are now in its current lineup of devices.

Source: Concept Phones