Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 is here to replace your Apple Watch

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 is official, and has just been unveiled in a rather low-key video uploaded to YouTube.

It's a important launch for Samsung's wearable devision, coming just a few months after the very well received first generation of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active. The new version stays true to the original's lightweight, fitness-focused concept, but now features the ability to take ECG readings, as well as options for larger and LTE models.

Does this mean it'll finally allow Samsung to complete with the Apple Watch? Let's take a look at everything Samsung has changed…

The design is incredibly similar to the original Samsung Galaxy Watch Active. It's sleek, futuristic, and streamlined, available with aluminium or steel cases.

The Watch Active2 does come in a new 44mm version, as well as the original 40mm size. That's good news for those who have larger wrists.

The new smartwatches retain the IP68 water and dust resistance rating and 5ATM resistance as the original Galaxy Watch Active.

That aluminum-cased watch (which comes with a rubber strap) is available in Cloud Silver, Aqua Black and Pink Gold, while the stainless steel case is available in Silver, Black and Gold colors with leather straps.

Of course, the Samsung Galaxy Watch can do everything you'd expect a smartwatch to do, from receiving notifications and calls right on your wrist, to fitness tracking.

Just like the original, the Galaxy Watch Active2 has a big focus on fitness, and is able to offer tracking for every sport or exercise imaginable.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 is capable of Blood Pressure Monitoring (like the original), but the second generation is also able to take an ECG reading (similar to the Apple Watch Series 4).

Samsung has doubled the amount of photodiodes to eight, which, in theory, enables faster and more precise heart rate monitoring.

One new Tizen feature we like the sound of is the ability to upload an image of your current outfit to the Samsung Wearables mobile app, and get a watch face automatically designed to complement said outfit.

In terms of battery life you're looking at around two days of use between charges, with the 40mm model packing the same 230mAh battery as its predecessor, and the 44mm model packing a 340mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 will be available to buy from the 27th of September, with prices starting at starting at $279 for the 40mm or $299 for the 44mm version.

We expect the steel, cellular models will be even more expensive than the base price.

That's considerably more than the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, which was $199.99 (£229) when it was released, but was quickly discounted to around £170.