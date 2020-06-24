Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leak shows advanced Apple Watch 6 rival

Just days after we got our first glimpse at the Galaxy Watch 3, more images have leaked, but this time they show off the Samsung smartwatch's interface.

The Galaxy Watch 3 is the biggest rival to the upcoming Apple Watch 6, and details are thin on the ground for both devices, although we have a slightly better idea of what to expect from Apple thanks to the watchOS 7 updates shared at WWDC earlier this week.

The first pictures of Samsung's new wearable appeared on South Korea’s NRRA certification site last week and showed off the rotating bezel used for navigation, alongside two physical buttons. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 scrapped the bezel for a a touch sensitive strip around the outside, which wasn't ideal, so we're glad to see it making a comeback. And thanks to this second leak, we get to see what the actual interface will look like.

The leaked Galaxy Watch 3 images, clearly showing the wearable's user interface. (Image credit: TechTalkTV)

Posted on Twitter by TechTalkTV, the Galaxy Watch 3 is powered on and we can see the Tizen OS in action on the menu screen, as well as displaying a handful of utilities. The menu is presented in a circular configuration, no doubt for easy and more intuitive navigation using the rotating bezel.

The current version of the operating is Tizen OS 5.5, but looking at the photos, this might be a newer version that will launch with the wearable, similar to Apple's watchOS 7 will launch in time for the Apple Watch Series 6 - but will also be compatible with the Apple Watch Series 3 to Series 5.

The shot of the 'retail mode' hints that this is a retail model which bodes well for those waiting to get their hands on the latest Samsung wearable, as this mode is used for devices that are on display in-store.

When it comes to confirmed details, we know that the Galaxy Watch 3 will be available in two sizes with either a 1.2-inch (41mm) or 1.4-inch (45mm) display, and either a 247mAh or 340mAh battery depending on which size you go for. Material-wise, customers can look forward to titanium or stainless steel options, and on the features-front, we're expecting to see GPS, heart-rate sensing, and water resistance up to 50 meters across both models.

Samsung's annual Unpacked event is set for August and we anticipate the Galaxy Watch 3 to make its debut there alongside the the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G.