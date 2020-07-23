Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 specs leak SHOCK is the news we've been waiting for

Samsung's Unpacked event is just a couple of weeks away, which means the Korean tech giant is springing leaks on all of its upcoming products, whether it likes it or not. Samsung has confirmed that the briefing will revolve around five new devices, with two of these seemingly confirmed to be the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Beans.

The Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Z Fold 2 will likely round out the lineup, and now that Samsung has dropped the price and release date bomb on the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, the fifth and final device we'll see unveiled at Unpacked will almost certainly be the upcoming Galaxy Tab S7 - but a new leak hints that a budget 'Lite' version of the tablet could launch alongside it.

Twitter tipster Ishan Agarwal has leaked a handful of specs about the upcoming tablet to PriceBaba, which fall short of what we'd expect from a premium Samsung device poised to give Apple's iPad Pro a run for its money.

According to the outlet, these specs are for the standard Galaxy Tab S7 as opposed to the Galaxy Tab S7+, and point to an 11-inch LCD display with 2560 x 1600 resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate which is also a feature of the Galaxy S20 series of smartphones. The standard model Galaxy Tab S6 sported an AMOLED screen so it's odd that the standard model of the Tab S7 would downgrade to the budget LCD option that was present in the Tab S6 Lite.

Another apparent downgrade is the camera; the Tab S6 was kitted out with a dual rear camera with just a single lens on the Lite model. The leaked Tab S7 specs describe a single front-facing 8MP camera and single rear 13MP camera.

The final titbit that leads us to believe that these specs could well for the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, is the presence of a physical fingerprint sensor under the power button, rather than an under-screen fingerprint reader that we saw in the Tab S6.

Elsewhere, the specs point to a 8,000mAh battery (an improvement on the Tab S6's 7040mAh battery) and Snapdragon 865 processor which we assume will include the 5G modem that the chip includes in smartphones.

The specs belie what we'd expect to see from the standard model in the lineup, and have more in common with the budget 'Lite' version of the previous iteration of Samsung's line of tablets. The Tab S6 Lite didn't launch alongside the Tab S6 - releasing months later - so it could be that this time around, Samsung plans to have the Tab S7 Lite ready to go alongside the other models, which is fantastic news for fans on a budget. We'll no doubt find out more at Unpacked, so stay tuned!