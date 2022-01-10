Samsung Galaxy S22 release date nears as Unpacked event and pre-order info leaks

If you're waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S22 then we have some very good news: South Korean news outlet Digital Daily is reporting that Samsung will announce the Galaxy S22 on Tuesday, February 8.

The announcement will be part of Samsung Unpacked, the yearly expo by the company, and will feature the S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra, and likely a few other upgrades to Samsung devices.

Pre-orders for the new device will be available from February 9, according to the report, and then S22 will begin shipping on February 24.

Of course, we can't know for sure if this is what Samsung is planning, but the dates make sense, both in terms of how past S-series devices were announced and the way these dates fit within February.

What do we know about the Samsung Galaxy S22?

Like every new iPhone release, Samsung is watched very careful for clues about the S22 range, which will assume the crown as the premium Android smartphone line-up.

Surprisingly, we know very little: there is likely to be a price hike, probably around $50, and the internal specs are expected to get a significant lift. Rumours have stated the S22 will get a Snapdragon 895, built on a 4nm process, or Samsung's own Exynos 2200.

The RAM, storage, and other internals are all expected to get upgrades, although rumours differ to the exact extent. The display is also set to get slightly smaller.

