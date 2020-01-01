Samsung Galaxy S11 might ACTUALLY be called Samsung Galaxy S20

There's plenty of different Samsung phones on the market today, but by far the best known is the Korean manufacturer's Samsung Galaxy S range. We always expected the Samsung Galaxy S11 to be the next big phone in this range, but new intel suggests that may not be the case.

What about Samsung Galaxy S11's main rival, the Huawei P40?

An unverified rumour by smartphone leaker Harmless Karl suggests that Samsung may be skipping over a few models. Instead of the Samsung Galaxy S11, as we all thought, Karl reports via Twitter Samsung Galaxy S11, in a move unprecedented if true will actually be named the Samsung Galaxy S20. Why, exactly, remains a mystery.

What's more, Karl reports on the names the other models in the range are due to receive. If the baseline model is set to be known as the Samsung Galaxy S20, the larger model will be called the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, and the biggest of the range will be known as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. Check out the tweet below:

HmmmmmmmmmmS20? S20+? S20 Ultra? pic.twitter.com/adJexEcD4730 December 2019

There's no mention of the actual specifications of the phones, only the sizes. We've seen three sizes of S11 previously thanks to another, better-known leaker, Iceuniverse, so at least part of the leak is built upon information we suspect to be true.

However, Samsung has previously provided four models in its current S10 range. The S20 Plus and S20 Ultra presumably fill the roles the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and S10 5G play in the current range, but what of the smaller, affordable Samsung Galaxy S10e? Will that have a next-generation counterpart?

The Samsung Galaxy S10e (Image credit: Samsung)

We'll know more for sure when that 18 February 2020 release date hits. In the meantime, you can be sure we'll keep our ears to the ground for any more Samsung Galaxy S11 (or, ahem, Samsung Galaxy S20) news and reveals as they happen.

