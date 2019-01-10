Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus shown off with six cameras in stunning new video

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus has appeared in a new concept video with a whopping six cameras alongside the four camera toting Samsung Galaxy S10. Needless to say, we're excited.

The new concept was created in the form of a 3D render of the S10 and the S10 Plus by DBS Designing which has used the current rumours to build up what the phones could look like. Take a look below.

As you can see both the S10 and the S10 Plus look brilliant with true edge-to-edge displays that do away with bezels. As a result the front-facing selfie cameras are floating in the top of the displays. There is no notch thanks to this new type of Infinity–O screen which is similar to that already shown off in the Samsung Galaxy A8s.

Both the S10 and the S10 Plus feature dual front-facing cameras. While these could be capable of 3D modelling, ideal for facial unlocking, rumours suggest Samsung will offer a new type of under-screen fingerprint reader for security.

Unlike current in-screen fingerprint readers, which are optical, this new type is thought to be ultrasonic which should be far more accurate and a lot faster too.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus, alongside more models, at MWC in February. The new foldable Galaxy X should also arrive at a similar time.