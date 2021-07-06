Samsung Galaxy M32 looks set to beat out competing budget phones on price

The Samsung Galaxy M32 is the latest handset to join the company's budget smartphone range, and it's launching  in the UK for an unbelievably low price of £269. The Galaxy M series is Samsung's uber affordable range of phones which pairs key features with an affordable price point, and is often targeted at younger users. And this newest iteration seems no different.

Boasting a 6.4-inch Infinity-U super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate (which we love to see crop up in cheap Android phones) the Galaxy M32 is geared towards its demographic's proclivity for consuming content on their smartphones.  

On the camera front, the Galaxy M32 is kitted out with a 20MP selfie camera. Over on the rear, you'll find a setup comprised of a 64MP wide + 8MP ultra-wide (with a 123-degree view) + 2MP macro + 2MP depth lens. Samsung Newsroom also throws in the fact that users can create their own filter specific to their device. Given the price point, I wouldn't expect anything that special from the camera, but you get what you pay for. 

The mileage you get from the battery should be decent, which is handy if you're watching YouTube, or gaming on the go. With 5,000mAh and 25W charging, you should have enough power to get you through the day. In terms of security, the Galaxy M32 features both facial recognition and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, for double the peace of mind.   

The Galaxy M32 is available to buy later this month exclusively from Samsung's website, and Amazon UK for £269. There's just one variant (6GB + 128GB) but there are presumably three colors to choose from: black, blue, and silver. Samsung hasn't indicated these are regional, so all three should be on offer.

Of course, OnePlus is on the cusp of launching the OnePlus Nord 2, which is also set for a July release based on the most recent rumors. This is the first real follow-up to the budget flagship OnePlus Nord which started at £379 for 8GB + 128GB at the time of launch. 

How the Galaxy M32 will fare when pitted against the OnePlus Nord 2 is questionable, as most smartphone users are aware of the Nord series, but may be less familiar with the Galaxy M series which began as a handset for the Indian market. The good news is that if you're on a budget, you'll be spoilt for choice. 

