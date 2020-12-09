Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 TRIPLE-FOLD phone laughs in the face of the non-folding iPhone

We've seen plenty of rumors about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 phone lineup, but there's a lot to be said for Samsung's Galaxy Z line as well. New patent documentation suggests that Samsung is hard at work on premium folding phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 .

In this case, there are actually three potential devices on the horizon: the aforementioned Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 2, and a phone with a Z-shaped folding design.

(Image credit: Samsung Display)

This documentation was recently unearthed by LetsGoDigital, giving us a potential look at the three folding phones. A blog post on Samsung Display, featuring an illustration of a person imagining a Z-fold design, aligns with LetsGoDigital's findings.

Let's start with that Z-fold design, since it most matches the official illustration from Samsung. This could lead to a very versatile phone, with three distinct sections that can be folded and unfolded in a zigzag pattern. Three separate sections means three separate workspaces for apps, allowing for great ease of use should you need to look something up, or check an app during a phone call or text conversation.

Despite the triple folding, the model also allows you to take photos whether the phone is in its largest or smallest form, thanks to the position of the camera. When completely folded, its compact shape still offers enough screen space to check messages; completely unfolded, the large display is ideal for movie or TV watching.

As for the aforementioned Galaxy Z Fold 3, the successor to the Fold 2 has a tri-fold design in this iteration, that opens up to a wider size than modern phones. An angle sensor connected to the hinges will detect how the phone is currently folded, which changes the interface akin to the Fold 2's Flex Mode. Additionally, the phone folds inward, meaning your screen is protected and not exposed when in its compact form.

The third and final design is perhaps the most flexible. The Galaxy Z Flip 2, looking to improve upon the original Flip model , also sports a clamshell design, but unlike the first Flip, the Flip 2 has a second hinge – meaning its three folding parts can be oriented in multiple ways. Unfolding only the bottom, for example, gives you access to the rear camera. When fully unfolded, you're left with a longer display than most phones – a counterpart to the Fold 3's wider display. The Flip 2's folds also face inward, protecting your screen when the phone is collapsed.

Samsung's designs certainly are interesting, but the company will have some stiff competition: the rollable Oppo x 2021 and the LG Slide both look to offer their own takes on malleable phone shapes.

