Samsung Galaxy Fold 3: BlackBerry fans will LOVE this phone

Samsung Phones come in every shape, size, colour, and style. You can get one that fits almost anything you're looking for, and they're only going to keep pushing things forwards.

Some of the best examples of this come in the form of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip, but the latest design it has up its sleeve is a retro throwback – Samsung is bringing back physical keyboards!

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

As reported by LetsGoDigital, Samsung filed a design patent back around the middle of 2018 which has only just come to light, for a foldable phone with multiple hinges. The design looks similar to a patent we saw last month for a dual-folding device, but this one also includes a physical keyboard.

LetsGoDigital teamed up with industrial designer Sarang Sheth to create these gorgeous renders, showing how the keyboard slides out of housing, allowing users to type away in an old school way. This is a great throwback for people who don't like touchscreens.

If this is the design for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, it offers much more versatility over the Z Fold 2, essentially giving users three screen sizes to play with in its various configurations, going from a tablet at its largest size, to using it one-handed at its smallest.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

The only downside we foresee is the difficulty in designing a case that keeps the handset protected while folded in the traditional candy bar format, that can fold out with the smartphone as it extends, and also accommodates the keyboard compartment.

This mix of screen options and the sliding keyboard could make the phone a success despite that issue though, it's certainly an oddity if nothing else, but we'll have to wait and see whether or not it actually comes out first.

Source: LetsGoDigital