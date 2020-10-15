Samsung Galaxy Z Dual Fold revealed – takes foldable phones to the extreme

Since the rocky launch of its first foldable smartphone – the Galaxy Fold – last year, Samsung has gone on to release two more: the Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Z Fold 2.

We've already seen some pretty radical patents from the Korean tech giant, including one for a device with a scrolllable/ rollable display, and with news that the company is making its foldable line of smartphones its main focus, the latest patent to surface shouldn't surprise anyone.

(Image credit: Giuseppe Spinelli/ LetsGoDigital)

LetsGoDigital spotted the patent that features a dual folding display. Unlike the Galazy Z Fold 2, which folds inwards, the device consists of a main, wide screen, that folds around to the rear, opening outwards to create a much larger display.

Thanks to the dual folds, it has much more in the way of tailoring the form factor for personal preference while in use, including having a portion act as a keyboard for a larger segment of the screen, for example. Concept artist Giuseppe Spinelli knocked up renders to show off what the device might look like when fully realised.

(Image credit: Giuseppe Spinelli/ LetsGoDigital)

The application for the patent was filed back in September, 2018, but was only just published last week. While the dual fold design has a touch of the futuristic to it, it looks a bit too clunky to sit alongside Samsung's existing offerings, so perhaps it'll be positioned as a foldable tablet, rather than a device you can slip into your pocket and use for simple, everyday tasks.

Conversely, it may have undergone further design changes over the past two years, with a much more refined version in the works.

Either way, Samsung certainly seems to doubling down on its foldables, and is kicking it up a notch when it comes to their design.

Source: LetsGoDigital