Samsonite's new Neoknit luggage takes inspiration from your running shoes

If plastic-shelled suitcases and leather holdalls are a little too traditional for you, Samsonite has the answer; its new Neoknit collection, which brings knitted material technology, traditionally found in Nike and Adidas running shoes, into the world of luggage.

The innovative knitted fabric not only looks great, it also brings with it new levels of sustainability, as it's made from recycled plastic bottles.

The Neoknit range might just be the most environmentally friendly luggage ever made, with each bag carefully designed to minimise the cuts of the knitted panel. This helps to reduce the amount of waste during the assembly of the bag.

Also, by using recycled yarn made from plastic drinking bottles, the environmental impact becomes even more significant, and, furthermore, and waste from manufacturing can be melted down and turned into new yarn.

The Neoknit range is designed to "speak to people who are looking for a bag with a distinctive, trendy design without giving in on functionality".

All styles have been treated with a water-repellent coating for optimum protection, and the backpacks feature a rain cover for extra protection in bad weather.

All pieces feature a minimalist look, which stands out from the crowd.

The range is available to buy now, with the five products available in an array of colourways (black, red, black camo, red camo, and melange grey).

Prices start at £45 for the Belt Bag, and range up to £129 for the Laptop Backpack.

