PS5 stock expected at Target this week

December was a big month for PS5 restocks, with drops happening most days in some form or another. And it looks like there's more to come this month. Target is expected to drop a big supply of consoles later this week between Jan 5 and Jan 8.

All Target orders must be collected, either using in-store pick-up or drive-up collection – which should reduce scalper potential. It also means you can get your console quicker. 

Nothing is showing on the website yet but it's worth checking back on its PS5 console holding page regularly. Target tends to put stock live first thing in the morning rather than the afternoon launch favored by other retailers. This means that you should be checking before 8am (ET). 

While there's still little sign of a fall in demand for consoles, the frequency of releases like this is making it easier to find a device. We're even hearing that those trying to resell consoles are dropping their prices now. 

PS5 consoles at Target

PS5 consoles at Target

Consoles will appear on this landing page once available, so keep checking back or bookmark this page. 

View Deal
PS5 disc version at Target

PS5 disc version at Target

This page for the disc version of the PS5 should become available once stock returns.

View Deal
PS5 Digital Edition at Target

PS5 Digital Edition at Target

Once stock returns this page should give you access to the digital edition of the PS5. 

View Deal
