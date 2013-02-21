PS4 will not block second hand games

Sony's next gen PS4 console will not block users from playing second hand games, says Sony executive Shuhei Yoshida

Game retailers and gamers alike can breathe a sigh of relief as it emerges that Sony's next-gen PS4 console will not block second-hand games. In an interview with gaming website Eurogamer, Sony Worldwide Studios boss Shuhei Yoshida said second-hand games will be able to function on the new Sony gaming console.

In an interview with Eurogamer, Yoshida said he didn't want players to be stopped from playing a game they'd purchased on multiple devices.

"The general expectation by consumers is, if they purchase physical form, they want to use it everywhere, right? So that's my expectation," he said to Eurogamer Editor, Tom Bramwell.

He further clarified Sony's position by stating, "used games can play on PS4."

Yoshida's comments will hopefully answer months of speculation stemming from reports that Sony had patented technology that could be used to block users from playing pre-owned games on a console. It's likely that industry focus on second-hand games will now switch to Microsoft, as reports are still unconfirmed that not only will their next console block second hand games, it'll also need to be permanentlyonline in order to function.

Sony unveiled its PS4 console at a press event in New York last night. It's set for release this holiday season.