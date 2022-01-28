Philips Hue users are getting a big free upgrade to help them control their lights

Take two Hue apps into your smart home? Now you can just tap and go

Philips Hue Lounge
(Image credit: Hue Lounge)
Carrie Marshall
By
published

I love my Philips Hue lights: they can set the right mood for a dinner party or make my flat resemble something from Neo-Tokyo, and because I rent my home they enable me to transform it without a lick of paint or an angry landlord.

The best Philips Hue bulbs, the most recent ones, don't need the Hue Bridge I had to buy in order to begin my Hue smart home adventures; they work via Bluetooth too. And that's great, but it's a bit of a pain because you can't use the standard Hue app to set them up: you need to use the separate Hue Bluetooth app instead. But not for long.

According to Hue Blog, the next update to the main Hue app will bring the Bluetooth features into it – so you'll be able to use one app instead of two, and be confident that you'll get your app updates at the same time as everyone else.

A useful update for any room with a Hue smart light

There are more changes to come. Hue Blog reckons that the separate Hue sync app is next for the chop: it hasn't been updated for eight months and the same Spotify syncing is already baked into the main Hue app, so there's not really any reason to keep it going. I'm all in favour of that: fewer apps make for an easier experience.

Having one app to rule them all is clearly a great upgrade for Philips Hue users. Now if someone could find a way to make all of my Hue bulbs work consistently with Apple's HomeKit so I don't need to switch to the Hue app at all...

TOPICS
Smart Home
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written thirteen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote another seven books and a Radio 2 documentary series. When she’s not scribbling, she’s the singer in Glaswegian rock band HAVR (havrmusic.com).

Latest

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.