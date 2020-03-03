Oppo's Apple Watch rival gets a name and release date

After weeks of teasing, smartphone maker Oppo has finally published a name, release date, and images of its upcoming smartwatch. Say hello to the Oppo Watch.

These are the best images we've of the smartwatch we've seen so far, showing off the square, Apple Watch-inspired metal case and strap lug mounts.

The image also gives us another look at how the glass front curves around the case, similar to the Infinity Edge Display used on Samsung smartphones.

The image gives a clear view of both sides of the watch, with a pair of buttons on the right side of the case, and clean, minimal lines on the other side.

We can also see two case finishes; black with a black rubber strap, and gold with a cream rubber strap.

The latest image was posted to Twitter last night on the official Oppo account. It was accompanied with the caption "It's time to say hello to #OPPOWatch. Unveiled at the #OPPOFindX2 Launch Event March 6, 10.30am CET"

Check out the Tweet in full below:

It's time to say hello to #OPPOWatch. 👀Unveiled at the #OPPOFindX2 Launch Event March 6, 10.30am CET. ⏰ pic.twitter.com/IwbOJnHoygMarch 2, 2020

We have previously heard how the watch will reportedly include an ECG app like the Apple Watch, but Oppo is yet to confirm this. And, although the similarities between Oppo and Apple watches are obvious, the former does without the latter’s rotating Digital Crown, likely saving on cost and complexity.

Finally, it looks as if Oppo is using a strap system similar to that of the Apple Watch, with the straps looped around a metal bar fitted to the watch case. Given this watch appears to have a rubber sports strap, and previous teaser images looked like a leather strap, we suspect the bands will be easily interchangeable, just as they are on the Apple Watch.

T3 will be at the Oppo event, so stay tuned for the latest updates.

