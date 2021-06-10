OnePlus Nord CE 5G launch: how to watch the OnePlus UK summer event

The OnePlus UK summer launch event takes place today and will reveal the complete details of the new OnePlus Nord CE 5G, as well as – we expect – some more surprises. After all, we already know a lot about the new model. The OnePlus website has been drip-feeding Nord CE 5G features over the past few weeks.

From the site, we know it will have: a sleek new design, a 7.9mm thickness, 64MP triple camera and an ultra-fast warp charge, using the 30T charger. And thanks to what appears to be an official promo video, shared by reliable source @evleaks on Twitter, we can see far more.

The video shows a group of young people having a fun day out with friends and highlights more details of the Nord CE 5G. These include a regular 3.5mm headphone jack, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G processor, always-on display and fluid AMOLED 90Hz display. We also get to see lots of shots of the phone in action in a range of colors, including a blue-green, black and a pearlescent silver model.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The display appears to be the same as that on the flagship Nord model and despite the lower number, the Snapdragon 750 5G is actually an upgrade over the original Nord’s Snapdragon 765 5G model, certainly in terms of CPU performance.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G certainly looks great, and its combination of features and super slim design are likely to be a hit, especially if the price comes in, as expected, under £300.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

How do I watch the OnePlus launch event?

The OnePlus summer launch event will be broadcast live on the OnePlus website. You can also tune into its YouTube account – or watch it right here.

What time is the OnePlus launch event?

The event starts at 3pm BST on 10th June, 2021. That’s 10am ET / 7am PT and 12am on 11th June in Canberra (ACT).

(Image credit: OnePlus)