OnePlus is about to crush it in the US as budget phone launch leaks

The next pair of phones from OnePlus have yet to receive an official release date in the United States, but with product pages appearing on the internet, their release must be imminent.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 are both available in the UK already, having launched on November 10 and 20, respectively. Both phones were announced quite close to their street date, so having no dates announced for territories like the US is strange.

One Plus Nord N100 (L) and N10 5G (R), as seen on Verizon's site (Image credit: Verizon)

However, the N10 5G and N100 are now both listed on Verizon's open development page, albeit without a date or price. As stated by Verizon, both smartphones are VoLTE-enabled and feature CA support. Notably, the 5G-capable N10 is also stated to support sub-6 GHz 5G. This is a slower version of 5G connectivity, although it is still capable of speeds greater than those achieved over LTE.

It is difficult to surmise a release date for OnePlus' new phones; however, price is easy to estimate thanks to their availability in the UK. The Nord N10 5G sells for £329, which means you're looking at roughly $439 / AU$590. The Nord N100 is a cheaper model, running only £179; that's roughly $239 / AU$322.

In terms of design, the N10 5G is a bit chunkier than phones at a higher price point, but that's to be expected at its level. It's not water or dust-resistant either. Rear cameras, a front-facing camera, and a fingerprint sensor round out the list of external (and expected) features. Battery life is also commendable, with 9-10 hours of watch time and impressive day-to-day usage.

The OnePlus Nord, which kicked off affordable N series, never made it to the US, so the N10 and N100 will be the first chance US customers will have to dip their toe into the new range of budget/ mid-tier OnePlus handsets.

Today's best OnePlus Nord deals Reduced Price OnePlus Nord - Snapdragon... Amazon Prime $448 $424 View OnePlus Nord 5G AC2003 Dual... Amazon $659.99 View OnePlus Nord 5G AC2003 Dual... Amazon $679 View

Source: Mishaal Rahman