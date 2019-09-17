Hate the look of the iPhone 11? Feast upon the beauty of the OnePlus 7T

The OnePlus 7T could be the sexiest smartphone of 2019

(Image credit: OnePlus)

By

OnePlus will announce the OnePlus 7T on September 26, CEO Pete Lau has confirmed. But that's not all he revealed. The executive also shared some renders of the handset, confirming everything we've heard to date — there's a tri-camera on the rear and an edge-to-edge screen on the front, which wraps around either side to meet the frame in the middle. All in all, it could be OnePlus' best-looking device yet.

Noticeably missing from the announcement is the OnePlus 7T Pro. From recent leaks, we know that OnePlus is keeping the design of its new maxed-out flagship somewhat reminiscent of the current one, opting for a vertical camera setup instead of the brand new circular setup found on the standard OnePlus 7T. It's also said to be retaining the pop-up camera, in lieu of the notch found on the base model.

Image 1 of 5

(Image credit: OnePlus)
Image 2 of 5

(Image credit: OnePlus)
Image 3 of 5

(Image credit: OnePlus)
Image 4 of 5

(Image credit: OnePlus)
Image 5 of 5

OnePlus 7T Pro
(Image credit: OnLeaks)

Over the weekend, reliable tipster On Leaks revealed that the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro will both feature a Qualcomm-made Snapdragon+ CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a tri-camera (48MP + 16MP + 8MP). Of course, the two will differ in some respects — the Pro model is set to bundle a larger, higher resolution screen and a bigger battery. It will also come with 256GB of storage as standard, versus 128GB. 

