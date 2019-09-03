OnePlus 7T Pro isn't as exciting as you were hoping it would be

OnePlus has had a very busy year. The Shenzhen-based company broke with tradition and launched two new smartphones earlier this year, the iterative OnePlus 7, the all-new OnePlus 7 Pro, and the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, which both boast a 90Hz high refresh rate OLED, a triple-camera system and speedy 30W wired charging.

It's also teasing the launch of its first ever Smart TV, so you could be forgiven for assuming the company's smaller T-update to its flagship smartphone, which it usually announces roughly six months after the initial launch with updated internals and tweaks to the camera, would be forgotten this year.

Not so as it turns out. According to sources, OnePlus will debut a refreshed OnePlus 7T Pro in the coming weeks with minor updates to the hardware and new features exclusive to the new model before a design overhaul next year – likely the Mate 30-esque design that surfaced online over the weekend.

Those hoping for something dramatically different from the company might be more than a little disappointed. Prolific leakster @OnLeaks, who has an almost infallible track record when it comes to unannounced devices because the leaks are always based on three-dimensional CAD models used in the manufacturing process – and not sketches or word-of-mouth, has shared the design of the OnePlus 7T Pro.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / 91Mobiles) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / 91Mobiles) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / 91Mobiles) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / 91Mobiles)

Interestingly, OnePlus looks set to team up with McLaren again – like it did with the OnePlus 6T McLaren – to launch a limited edition handset with the same black-and-orange finish. There will also be a new Haze Blue colour for the non-McLaren 7T Pro.

Shortly after the high-resolution renders from @OnLeaks, published in collaboration with 91mobiles, were published, tipster Max J. on Twitter shared a number of specifications for the as-yet unannounced smartphone.

OP7TPro / OP7TPro ML. E. :6.67inch 2K+ 90HzCurved Screen4085mAh Warp Charge 30TSnapdragon 855+8/256GB (12GB ML. E. only) base48MP+16MP(UW)+8MP[3x Zoom](TP)Improved cam software as mentioned aboveAndroid 10Picture via. @OnLeaks x @91mobiles pic.twitter.com/93jpua28UyAugust 30, 2019

The OnePlus 7T Pro will purportedly boast a 6.67-inch 2K+ dual-curved display – that's the same size as its predecessor but a higher resolution, a faster Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of non-expandable storage. Elsewhere, it sounds like the triple-camera will be unchanged with a combination of a 48-megapixel wide-angle, 16-megapixel ultra-wide, and 8-megapixel telephoto.

An ever-so-slightly bigger 4,085mAh battery cell will be included and it will run Android 10 out of the box, the Twitter leakster claims.

OnePlus is also tipped to refresh the OnePlus 7 with its own T model, complete with a slightly larger 6.55-inch display, the same upgraded Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of non-expandable storage. According to Max J., the OnePlus 7T will also get a triple-camera with ultra-wide capabilities for the first time. A slightly bigger 3,800mAh (compared to 3,700mAh on its predecessor) is also mooted for the new model as well as 30W Warp Charging too.