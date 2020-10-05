Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition console back in stock at Best Buy

Finding a Nintendo Switch on sale this past year has been quite the challenge, as the console flew off the shelves thanks to social distancing orders. Along with the consoles ever growing popularity, one game in particular helped connect hundreds of thousands of people through it's simplicity and fun – Animal Crossing.

Nintendo quickly capitalized on the ever-growing popularity of their latest console and break-out hit, and released the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition earlier this year in March. The console disappeared just as quickly as it showed up, and has been out of stock ever since.

That is, until now!

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition Console

Starting at: $299.99 | Best Buy

Pick up the limited edition Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition console today at Best Buy, starting at just $299. This console is available in limited quantities, and we expect it to move just as fast as it did before. Act now before it's too late!View Deal

The limited edition Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition console features a customized Nintendo Switch console themed with Animal Crossing colors and decals. Both Joy-cons also feature a unique, softer teal and blue color palette to match!

