Nikon Z9 rumors confirmed: Nikon unveils mirrorless flagship with 8K video

Nikon has just unveiled the Nikon Z9: a brand new 35mm full-frame mirrorless camera, sitting far above the Nikon D780, likely to eclipse the brilliant Nikon Z6, and the majestic Nikon Z7.

It's the Japanese firm’s first Z-series model it calls a ‘flagship’, so we can expect some stellar specs to boot. The details are still relatively thin on the ground, but it follows the camera giant teasing a new full-frame mirrorless model to trump its Nikon D6 DSLR – and, now, the company has made it official.

Nikon pledges that the Nikon Z9 will deliver “the best still and video performance in Nikon history” when it's rolled out. That release date is still unknown: current estimates pin it to a launch date sometime later this year, but there's little more info currently available on when it's likely to hit shelves.

The mirrorless Nikon Z9 will be geared towards photography professionals, set to feature the Z-mount, and sports a new image-processing engine. 8K video recording, of course, gives the ability to capture only the most granular of details for ultra-high clarity video content.

Although there's no word on pricing, you can be sure that this won't be found on our best cheap camera deals anytime soon, nor will it be nestled amongst the models in our best camera for beginners guide.

It’s the first time that a Nikon camera comes with the ability to record 8K, competing with the likes of the Sony Alpha 1, which packs serious 8K power and is the sweetheart of the professional video recording sector, alongside the Canon EOS R5, which are the current market's only other models to provide 8K functionality.

It's speculated that Nikon's mirrorless beauty could offer both a searingly high-resolution 50MP or 60MP option, but this still isn't confirmed (via Nikon Rumors). In the interim, you can always check out our guides for the best mirrorless camera, or stick with DSLRs with our pick of the best DSLR camera models, if you're in the market for a new camera and simply can't wait for this new release.

Source: The Verge