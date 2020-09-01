New iPhone 12 colorway leaks – and fans are going to LOVE it

We've heard plenty now about the new iPhone 12, including the not so welcome news that the incoming flagship looks like it is going to cost more than the iPhone 11.

Well, one more thing that we can now add to our known pile is that the new iPhone 12 is likely coming this year in a brand new colorway – Dark Blue.

The news comes courtesy of tech news site DigiTimes, which reports that:

"In addition to adding a dark blue model, for the first time, into the iPhone family products, Apple also brings a number of specification upgrades to new iPhones, including camera modules, displays and communications modules."

This isn't the first time we've heard of this new "dark blue" iPhone 12 variant, either. Back in January this year did news about a new "Navy Blue" iPhone 12 slip out, which was then picked up by concept artists. One of those concepts can be viewed below:

Rumor has it that this new colorway is going to replace the Midnight Green colorway that you can currently pick up on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max handsets.

We were never huge fans of the Midnight Green colorway here at T3 and would welcome a new shade to freshen up the offering. Although, we would be more than happy to just get the iPhone 12 in black if it meant the phone came packing a 120Hz refresh rate screen.

Fingers crossed we get at least one of these things.