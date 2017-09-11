Nerd out with these SNES inspired Bluetooth headphones

There's been a bit of a nostalgia kick recently for Nintendo's old games consoles, first with the NES Classic Mini and more recently with the SNES Classic Mini.

We've found a Kickstarter which is riding this nostalgic wave, and releasing some gloriously geeky headphones inspired by the Super Nintendo.

Called the 16-Beats, these headphones are designed and will be made in France (with some parts coming from China or the US).

The cans come in two designs, one with the Japanese and European multi-coloured buttons, and one with the US purple buttons.

The speakers "sound decent", according to the Kickstarter page, and the buttons allow you to change songs, volume, play/pause or accept/hang up calls.

The battery life lasts around eight hours, and takes under an hour to recharge.

The standard tier will come with a USB charging cable, 3.5mm audio cable, and soft pouch. This will cost €56 (around £50)

If you opt for the Premium Pack, you'll also get a headphone stand, hard case, and more wires. This will cost €89 (around £80).

Expected delivery is December 2017.

Of course, it's worth noting that this is a Kickstarter project and you may not get product after parting with your money.

You can check out 16-Beta's Kickstarter page here.

