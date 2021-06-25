My Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 dream is coming true – and here's the proof

I've written already about how I'm really, really looking forward to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 a few times now, including how I feel it is the phone that is going to make me ditch single-screen phones for good, as well as prevent me from switching from Android to the Apple iPhone 13.

The reasoning for that is that I've been following the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3's development, as well as its leaks and rumors, and from what I've heard from them I am very, very impressed. This is going to be the phone that not only is tipped to introduce a game-changing hybrid user interface that works just as well in tablet mode as phone mode, but also the phone that succeeds the Galaxy Note range, with the Samsung Galaxy Note 21 off the cards.

To truly succeed the Galaxy Note, though, then the Z Fold 3 would need stylus support.

And, in news that is music to my ears, that is exactly what has just been confirmed in an official FCC certification filing for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. As reported by Tom's Guide, the FCC documents "confirm the Z Fold 3 will indeed come with S Pen support", and also that the device "will offer 9W Qi wireless and reverse wireless charging."

The wireless charging is nice but the real gold here is the confirmation that the Z Fold 3 will support the S Pen digital stylus. This means that it will be able to act just like a Galaxy Note, but one that isn't constrained by single-screen dimensions. Now Z Fold 3 owners will be able to take notes, illustrate, mark up documents and, yes, even play Football Manager on a large 7.5-inch tablet screen.

And what's even better is that thanks to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra also now supporting S-Pen digital stylus, Samsung is offering both a single screen and folding screen Note experience to people – despite there not being a new Note this year.

To me this just seems like the most natural development in smartphone history. The Galaxy Note series has been Samsung's technical leader for years and also, with its S Pen digital stylus support, the professional and creative's most obvious premium smartphone choice.

And while nothing has been officially confirmed at all about the specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, all rumors point to it coming with a flagship, Note-grade spec including a Snapdragon 888 processor, and up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space. Throw S-Pen stylus support on top of that and you're not only looking at the best folding phone in the world, but also the next-generation Galaxy Note experience that I and many others have been hoping for.

Here's hoping then that adaptive UI leak proves to be as accurate as the S Pen support one was, as if it is, then my bank account is going to get emptied so quick on Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch day that my bank manager will pass out.