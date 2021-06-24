How to watch the Windows 11 launch event live today

Today's the day we thought would never come; the Windows 11 reveal event. Microsoft may have told us that Windows 10 was going to supported to infinity and beyond with twice-yearly updates, but today's event could turn that on its head.

A Windows event is taking place today to unveil the new bells and whistles of what we all assumed would be a Windows 10 update. But rumors are suggesting that Microsoft could actually be moving onto Windows 11 after all. Everything from the invite to the event start time are being scrutinised, and happily, there's only a few hours left to speculate before we get some answers.

Here's when and where you can tune into the event that has everyone buzzing, and what to expect:

Windows 11 event - when is it?

The Windows event is taking place today, Thursday, June 24 with the invite proclaiming that we'll “see what’s next for Windows.” What's next seems like Windows 11, but we'll have to wait and see.

The livestream is set to start at 8AM PDT/ 11AM EDT / 4PM BST which has further fuelled the 11-themed clues people are reading into. If you're planning to watch from Australia, you're looking at a very late/ very early start with the livestream taking place at 1AM ACT.

We doubt the software will be ready to drop straight after the event with September looking likely for a public version, based on previous events.

Windows 11 event – how to watch

The Windows 11 launch event can be watched over on Microsoft's dedicated event page. There's an option to add a calendar reminder if you can't be bothered or are too busy to watch the clock.

You can also watch it over on the Microsoft YouTube channel but we'll embed the livestream right here when it's available for your convenience.

Windows 11 event – what to expect

Now that we're all on board the 'we're getting Windows 11' train, the new OS is expected to borrow heavily from Windows 10X which was shelved back in May. The design was set to be more modern, with a new central task bar, start menu, and icons.

It was also going to be able to take on folding and multiscreen devices, so hopefully Microsoft is going to keep the best of the planned features and wrap them up in Windows 11.

When it comes to the price, an upfront charge seems unlikely for users upgrading from Windows 10 to Windows 11, and any new devices should have the software baked in. Unless you're building your own rig, you should be covered in that respect. If the pricing follows that of Windows 10 with the Home edition from $139/ £119.99/ AU$225 and Pro from $199/ £219.99/ AU$339.