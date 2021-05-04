Memorial Day TV deals are here! Save $400 on Sony's A8H 55" OLED 4K TV

With May finally here, Memorial Day sales are slowly but surely kicking off and allowing thrifty shoppers a chance to find some incredible deals ahead of the holiday weekend.

Best Buy is offering one of those deals by taking $400 off one of the best OLED TVs available today! On sale for $1,499.99, bargain hunters can grab a fully-featured Sony Bravia 55" OLED 4K Smart TV at an incredible price point.

Sony Bravia A8H Series 55" UHD OLED 4K Smart TV Now: $1,499.99 | Was: $1,899.99 | Savings: $400 (21%)

Featuring a crystal clear Triluminos OLED display, Sony's A8H 4K TV comes loaded with image enhancing features including Sony's Picture Processor X1 Ultimate, pixel contrast boosting, 4K X-Reality PRO and more. As a gaming TV, there's no equal to what this baby can do.

Recognized as some of the best gaming TVs, the Bravia line of displays offers an incredible gaming experience for the PS5 and Xbox consoles. The exceptional OLED display only adds to excitement, combining crisp clear image quality with ultra-responsive frame rates and response times for a proper gaming experience.

As a smart TV, however, the A8H delivers everything we've come to expect from a modern display. Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Airplay, viewers can play music, ,access thousands of apps, TV episodes and movies with just a few words.

For the price, Sony's A8H enters the premium realm of Smart TVs with its OLED display and plethora of smart features. While originally tagged at $1,899, Best Buy's $400 discount provides a much needed incentive for putting this TV in your crosshairs.

At $1,499, the Sony Bravia 55" 4K OLED TV is more than worth the price of admission. While comparable OLED displays will run an extra $500 or so bucks, the Bravia line has managed to deliver a similar experience at a slightly cheaper price point. This deal only sweetens the offer even more, making this TV perfect for anyone looking to upgrade to a good, solid OLED display for gaming.

