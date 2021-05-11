Memorial Day deal at Walmart offers $100 off Apple iPhone SE smartphones

With many retailers kicking off Memorial Day sales this week, shoppers can already start looking for the deals their after. Walmart's Memorial Day sale hasn't started just yet, but they're offering a deal worthy of the holiday weekend offering.

Those on the hunt for a new phone or a new service provider, Walmart is offering the Apple iPhone SE at an unbeatable price. On sale for $249.99, this deal delivers one of the best cheap phones at the lowest price seen in some time.

Apple iPhone SE 64GB (Straight Talk) Now: $249.99 | Was: $349.99 | Savings: $100 (28%)

Save $100 on Apple's iPhone SE 64GB 2020 model at Walmart when you switch to Straight Talk. An amazing deal on Apple's cheapest iPhone available, this is a perfect offer for anyone looking to switch carriers.

View Deal

A solid smartphone for anyone on a budget, the iPhone SE offers a trimmed iPhone experience that feels premium in every way. Our Apple iPhone SE review offers a deeper look into what makes this smartphone a top shelf experience, but the camera, build quality and performance are superb for the price.

While it does drop some of the more "premium" features such as haptic feedback and the camera's night mode, it delivers on every level needed to earn the iPhone badge. Impressive specs under the hood ensure a smooth interface and the camera is unmatched at this price.

That said, this is an iPhone to the core and delivers the experience we all expect from Apple's line of smartphones. At a sale price of $249.99, it's a hard deal to pass up if you need a new carrier. While other carriers are offering more iPhone SE deals (you can compare them below), this deals is probably the best you'll find this week.

