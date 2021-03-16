March Madness TV deals: get $600 off this Sony Bravia 55 inch OLED 4K TV

Walmart is offering some must-see discounts on Sony Bravia 4K TVs including a sweet deal that takes $600 off the 55" OLED TV. On sale for $1,699, this deal saves a solid 25% on one of Sony's premium OLED Smart TV.

One of Sony's best OLED TVs, the Bravia line of OLED TVs feature industry-leading image processing for an incredible viewing experience. A solid choice for those in search of a gaming TV, the Bravia lines are the perfect companion for the latest PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

Sony Bravia OLED 4K Smart TV (55") Now: $1,699.99 | Was: $2,299.99 | Savings: $600 (25%)

Featuring Sony's Picture Processor X1 Ultimate, the Bravia line delivers incredible 4K detail at a premium price. Now $600 off, it's your chance to snag a killer OLED TV on sale at it's best price of the year so far. View Deal

One of the best perks about Sony's Bravia line is its Picture Processor X1 Ultimate image processor., When it comes to fast paced action scenes and vibrant shots, the Bravia TV delivers one of the best viewing and gaming experiences possible.

A solid contender for one of the best gaming TVs on the market, the Bravia A8H 55" 4K OLED TV is a must-buy for those with the cash on hand. The price tag may be premium normally, but this deal makes it a bit easier to upgrade to an OLED on a budget.

Dropping a solid $600 off the standard price tag, Walmart's deal brings the Sony Bravia 55 inch OLED 4K TV down to just $1,700.

It's a discount that makes this TV well worth a look if you're in need of an upgrade, offering the best value for the price at this markdown. As a standard 4K OLED TV, it delivers an incredible level of detail and a massive range of colors.

Where this TV really shines though is as a pairing for your brand new PlayStation 5. The dedicated Game Mode on this TV enhances the experience, providing smoother playback and decreased response times. If you're a gamer looking for a new display, this deal is worth a look.

