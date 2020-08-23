Live stream Champions League final 2020 PSG vs Bayern Munich FREE from anywhere

Are you ready for the biggest game on the football calendar? The 2020 UEFA Champions League Final is finally here and with it a free live stream of PSG vs Bayern Munich.

It's probably not quite the final most people were expecting, but it's hard to argue against the fact that these have been the two most impressive sides in the Covid-delayed competition.

Paris Saint-Germain have been knocking on the door of the Champions League final and, after seven consecutive visits to the knockout stages, they've now made it. And all it took was the little matter of a squad that cost roughly €780 million to assemble. But that shouldn't count against the achievement of Thomas Tuchel's squad and the all-star line-up that includes Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappé, captain Thiago Silva and the world's most expensive footballer, Neymar.

Between them and the famous trophy is one of European football's biggest behemoths. Like PSG, Bayern Munich are used to steam-rollering the domestic competition season after season, but they also have plenty of experience on this stage, too. A win in Portugal tonight and their sixth title would make them the equal third most successful side in Champions League history. As always, the effervescent Thomas Müller will be the linchpin for the Germans, while Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry and Philippe Coutinho have all been among the goals in various dismantlings of foes over the course of the campaign.

It's a tantalising prospect ahead tonight, so read on to discover how to get a PSG vs Bayern Munich live stream for free – even if you happen to be out of the UK.

What time does the PSG vs Bayern Champions League Final kick-off?

It's all eyes on Lisbon this Sunday night, with the 2020 UEFA Champions League Final taking place at the Estádio da Luz, which usually plays host to Portuguese giants Benfica. Kick-off is set for 8pm local time, so that's 9pm if you're in Germany or France, 8pm for UK viewers and 3pm ET in the US.

Live stream PSG vs Bayern Munich online for FREE

You probably know that BT Sport has the exclusive coverage of Champions League football in the UK. But did you know that it was showing the final absolutely free!? You can choose to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich either on the BT Sport website directly or on the channel's YouTube channel. The latter will likely give you more options, with the YouTube app available across platforms and media streamers such as Android, Apple, PS4, Roku, Chromecast, etc. The key time to remember is 8pm BST. That's when the match kicks off, but of course you can get pumped up for the match with the build up and expert analysis that will start an hour before.

How to watch the Champions League final from anywhere else in the world

Unfortunately, if you're outside the UK this weekend and try to watch that BT Sport coverage, we expect that you'll be out of luck as it inevitably be geo-blocked. That means you can't watch it outside of the home country due to rights reasons. But there's a handy little trick you can use to get around that, using a virtual private network.

More commonly known as a VPN (you've probably already heard of them), the software allows you to virtually change your IP address to a server in another country so you appear to be in a completely different location. It's encrypted, making it also a safer way to navigate the web. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best option currently available.

ExpressVPN has the benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on loads of devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc and you'll also get 3 months FREE if you sign up to an annual plan. Check out Express VPN Once it's been downloaded and installed, open the app and select a UK server location (it's super easy) and then head over to either of the BT Sport website or its YouTube page from 8pm BST / 9pm CET / 3pm ET / midday PT / 5am AEST Monday in time to live stream the match.

Where else has a PSG vs Bayern Munich live stream?

Whether you're a soccer fan in France, Germany or anywhere else, the Champions League is a major global sporting event these days. So it's no surprise that the Final will be broadcast all over the world - some key examples can be found below. Alas, viewers in most places aren't as lucky as those in the UK and will have to sign up for a subscription TV service in order to watch.

Watch the Champions League final in the US - 3pm ET / 12pm PT

For the conclusion of the Champions League, CBS picked up the TV rights in the States. So tune into the station (if you have it) or grab a subscription the network's CBS All Access online subscription service with prices from just $5.99 per month - not to mention a free 7-day trial. Or tune in with Fubo TV, which also has a free trial and carries Spanish commentary.

Watch the Champions League final in Canada - 3pm ET / 12pm PT

DAZN keeps picking up bigger and bigger sporting events and once again will show the Champions League final, with kick-off on the east coast at 3pm. DAZN costs $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada - but at least there's a 30-day FREE trial that you can enjoy if you've not watched DAZN before.

Watch the Champions League final in Australia - 5am AEST

Subscription service Optus Sport is the only way to live stream the Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich game Down Under. Once you have that sorted, the next question is how you intend to wake up in time for the 5am AEST kick-off.

Watch the Champions League final in New Zealand - 7am NZST

How does breakfast with a side of football sound? It's a 7am kick-off in New Zealand. But you'll need to be a Sky Sports subscriber if you want to watch PSG vs Bayern Munich.

Ideal if you're in one of those countries and have the relevant subscription, but there's no need to worry if you're abroad and still want to watch your domestic PSG vs Bayern Munich live stream. Cast your eyes upward to learn how to watch the match as it happens with the best VPN.