LG TV deal cuts $400 off this 70-inch 4K NanoCell display at Best Buy

April has been a big month for the best TV deals , including huge discounts on Hisense, Samsung, Sony, Toshiba, Roku and LG collections. Following the launch of its 2022 TV range in March, we’ve been seeing some amazing LG TV deals including OLED, QNED and NanoCell models.

Right now at Best Buy, we’ve found a great deal on the 70-inch version of the LG NanoCell 75 Series. Originally priced at $1,099.99, the LG 70” Class NanoCell 75 Series 4K TV has had $400 taken off the price, dropping this quality display to $699.99.

View the LG 70” NanoCell 75 Series 4K TV deal

If you’re interested in a new TV, LG is one of the best TV manufacturers on the market today. Its NanoCell displays use nanoparticles to filter and refine color performance to deliver the brightest and purest highlights and contrasts. According to our best LG TVs guide, LG NanoCell TVs achieve similar results as the Samsung QLED range, making them a great alternative if you’re looking for a more affordable display.

The LG 70” Class NanoCell 75 Series 4K TV runs on the LG Quad Core Processor that delivers a smooth and crisp viewing experience. The 4K NanoCell technology and Ultra HD resolution makes colors more vibrant and the wide 70-inch screen shows off all your favorite content. It also has smart capabilities and features with Google Assistant and Alexa built-in.

It’s rare to find a 70-inch TV at such a low price so this LG TV deal from Best Buy is definitely something to take advantage of. To view the LG 70” Class NanoCell 75 Series 4K TV deal, click the link above or keep reading for more LG TV deals at Best Buy.

The LG 70” Class NanoCell 75 Series 4K TV offers picture-perfect quality with its use of 4K Ultra HD resolution and NanoCell technology. With Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV+ built-in, all your streaming apps are easily accessible and you can control your other smart devices via the LG Home Dashboard or voice control.

If you’re looking for a smaller screen or a cheaper price tag, the 50-inch version of this LG TV is also on sale at Best Buy. This 50-inch LG NanoCell display has the same features and power as the 70-inch version, just at a smaller size which is ideal for smaller rooms or if you’re on a budget.

The 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch and 86-inch versions of the LG Class NanoCell 75 Series are also discounted at Best Buy, giving you plenty of sizing options that are bound to suit your home, needs and viewing preferences.