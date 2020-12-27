Leesa New Year mattress sale saves you up to $400 (best price since Black Friday!)

If you want to get 2021 off to a great start, one way to make a change is by getting rid of that ancient mattress you've been making do with and replacing it with a lovely new one. And right now's the time to do it, as Leesa has just unveiled its New Year sale, with some fabulous discounts across its mattress range.

Leesa is one of the best mattress brands around, with super-comfortable and supportive mattresses to suit all budgets. Whether you want a straightforward foam mattress or a more sophisticated hybrid with the added benefit of pocket springs, you'll find the perfect mattress for you, and the Leesa New Year mattress sale means that you can save up to $400 when you buy.

See how this offer compares to what other brands are doing for the new year in our roundup of the best cheap mattress deals, or if you miss this offer, explore the best current Leesa discount codes and deals.

Leesa New Year mattress sale | Save up to $400 on a new mattress

2021's off to a flying start with this splendid mattress deal from Leesa. There are discounts available across its entire mattress range, from the brand new Studio by Leesa up to the swank Leesa Legend, so whatever new mattress you're after, you should be able to find it at a very welcome price.View Deal

There are now four mattresses to choose from in the Leesa range. If you're on a budget then its latest model is probably for you; the Studio by Leesa is its entry-level mattress, with three foam layers and a breathable cover, and at 10 inches deep it still feels pretty luxurious. Next up is the Leesa Original, another 10-inch mattress with four foam layers and plenty of hug and bounce.

The Leesa Hybrid features over 1,000 active response pocket springs as well as foam layers, giving you extra durability and stability as well as keeping you from overheating at night. And for the ultimate Leesa experience you'll want the Leesa Legend, a luxury hybrid with two layers of springs; there's a layer of pocket springs for edge-to-edge support, plus an extra layer of microcoils designed to give you targeted hip and shoulder support.

The Leesa New Year mattress sale means you'll be able to save on whatever mattress you're after; naturally the biggest savings are to be had on the Leesa Legend, but even if you're happy with the new Studio by Leesa you should be able to get a very welcome discount right now. It's not the most generous discount we've seen from Leesa – over Cyber Week you were able to get up to $500 off with two free pillows thrown in – but if you're in the market for a mattress right now then this is a hard offer to beat.