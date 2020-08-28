Labor Day mattress sales at AmeriSleep, Zoma, and Vaya can save you up to $600

With Labor Day just over a week away, Labor Day mattress sales at Amerisleep, Zoma, and Vaya are kicking off early with deals on mattresses that can save you up to $600. All bed-in-a-box style mattresses, Amerisleep, Zoma, and Vaya all offer a range of luxury-style memory foam mattresses that can be deliver straight to your door.

Each with it's own strengths, AmeriSleep, Zoma, and Vaya offer an excellent range of memory foam mattresses suitable for any budget. Those looking to keep it on the less expensive side should check out Vaya's Labor Day mattress sale. Designed as a simpler, more affordable alternative to other luxury-priced memory foam mattresses , Vaya offers the best value with select sizes receiving up to 45% off their standard selling price.

Shoppers looking to invest a little more in their nightly rest should head on over to AmeriSleep's Labor Day mattress sale. Available in standard memory foam and hybrid memory foam, AmeriSleep mattresses feature five separate muscle targeting zones to provide the most comfortable night's sleep. While on the pricier side of the spectrum, AmeriSleep mattresses are some of the most comfortable bed-in-a-box memory foam mattresses available.

Those with more athletic lifestyles should also take a look into Zoma's Labor Day mattress sale. A mattress backed by athletes and years of research, the Zoma mattress offers the highest level of muscle recovery and pain relief. We recently had the chance to give the hybrid mattress a test run and we were more than impressed. Be sure to check out our Zoma Hybrid mattress review for more info on how the Zoma improves your rest and enhances muscle recovery.

Vaya Labor Day Mattress Sale

(Image credit: Vaya Mattress)

An excellent alternative to luxury-priced memory foam mattresses, Vaya mattresses feature two layers of ultra comfortable Vaya Comfort Foam memory foam to provide a simpler, more affordable option. Designed to provide all night comfort and support, Vaya mattresses combine the perfect blend of firmness and softness while staying cool all night.

With a twin size starting at just $349 during Vaya's promotion, you can save up to 45% on your mattress purchase. Plus, Vaya is also throwing in up to two free memory foam pillow at no charge to you.

Vaya Labor Day Mattress Sale

Save $300 off any mattress now through Sunday with promo code VAYA300 at check out. Starting as low as $349 with Vaya's promotional discount, you can pick up a solid memory foam mattress at an incredible price. You'll also receive up to two memory foam pillows – a $140 value – free with purchase.

Offer Ends 8.30.20View Deal

AmeriSleep Labor Day Mattress Sale

(Image credit: AmeriSleep)

AmeriSleep offers premium bed-in-a-box memory foam and hybrid mattresses. Made right here in the USA with high-quality materials, AmeriSleep's memory foam mattresses feature Acitve Flex support to provide maximum comfort for any style of sleeper.

The AmeriSleep mattress also features a unique HIVE transition layer that provides targeted support to five separate zones – head, shoulders and back, hips, upper leg and knee, and lower leg. This targeted layer provides an exceptional level of pain relief to provide a better night's sleep.

Now through Labor Day weekend, AmeriSleep is taking 30% off all mattresses for a savings of up to $660 on select sizes. Shoppers will also receive two free memory foam pillows with the purchase of any mattresses – a $130 value at no extra cost to you.

AmeriSleep's Labor Day Mattress Sale

Now through Labor Day weekend, save 30% off any mattress plus get two free pillows absolutely free. That's up to of $660 in savings off any single mattress plus $130 worth of memory foam pillows at no cost to you.

Offer Ends 9.7.20View Deal

Zoma Labor Day Mattress Sale

(Image credit: Zoma)

Designed specifically for improved muscle recovery, the Zoma Mattress is a premium bed-in-a-box memory foam mattress that is quite possibly the best mattress for athletes and athletic lifestyles. Backed by years of research and testing, the Zoma mattress delivers a better night's rest, increased pain relief, and muscle recovery like no other.

Want to know more about the Zoma mattress? Head on over to our review of the Zoma Hybrid mattress to get all the information you need to know about this premium memory foam mattress. We're in the process of going through their 100 night trial and our impression of the first 30 days may surprise you.

Zoma Hybrid Mattress Review: The road to recovery is a comfortable one

Zoma's Labor Day Mattress Sale

Zoma Mattress is taking $150 off both their all foam standard mattress AND their Zoma Hybrid foam + coils mattress wen you use code LD150 at check out. You'll also receive up to two free memory foam pillows (a $130 value) along with your mattress.

Offer Ends 9.7.20 View Deal

