Jack Wolfskin launches Seaside collection with new waterproof jacket made for watersports fans

Jack Wolfskin has launched a marine-inspired capsule collection that includes T-shirts and waterproof jackets made from entirely recycled materials. This leading outdoor brand already has some sustainably garments products in its range, but this particular collection is focused on the issue of ocean plastic waste, with some garments made from plastic recovered from boats sailing in the Mediterranean.

The small SEASIDE collection includes three styles, both available in men's and women's versions and a variety of colourways: the Offshore hardshell jacket, Starboard mid-layer jacket and T-shirt. Designed to be worn on and around water (given the interest in our best paddle boards for beginners guide right now, we think JW might have something like SUPing in mind), the designs back plenty of technical features as well as innovative fabrics.

As the brand behind some of the best waterproof jackets around now, we're especially interested in Jack Wolfskin's Offshore. This two-layer TEXAPORE jacket is made from 100% recycled fabric, but JW promises it's still high-performing (so that's completely waterproof, plus windproof and breathable) as well as having some welcome stretch and being velvety soft to boot. The hood and hems are adjustable and there are two zippered hand pockets and an inside pocket to keep your valuables safe.

(Image credit: Jack Wolfskin)

While the T-shirts in the SEASIDE collection aren't particularly remarkable to look at, they have a clever secret: alongside organic cotton, these use innovative fibres fashioned from plastic ocean waste and recycled PET bottles. Jack Wolfskin partnered with Spanish company Seaqual for the collection. Seaqual sends a fleet of 400 boats out into the Mediterranean every day, to collect plastic waste from the ocean floor and turn it into the new, high-grade polyester of the same name.

Jack Wolfskin's SEASIDE collection starts at £35 and is available to buy now.