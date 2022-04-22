Is a budget Sonos soundbar on the way?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Sonos is one of the biggest names in multi-room and TV audio. Not only is the Sonos Arc one of the best soundbars on the market, with its Dolby Atmos and 3D audio advances but its cheaper Sonos Beam has proved a popular option for smaller set-ups.

According to news this week though, there could be a third soundbar on the way. This is expected to be a budget model that would sit below the Beam as an entry-level offering that could sell for around £250/$250.

One of Sonos' biggest rivals, Bose already offers its TV speaker as a budget offering at around this price point. There are also budget offerings from Vizio, TCL and Roku that have until now gone unchallenged by Sonos.

Could a new model be a Beam SL? (Image credit: Sonos)

According to The Verge, who claim to have seen a preview of this new soundbar, the device would forgo advanced features such as Dolby Atmos and any kind of voice assistance. Instead, it would provide a simple optical connection to your TV. The new soundbar would still be able to connect to other Sonos speakers though and in theory, could be used as a satellite device for the Sonos Arc or paired with Sonos One and subwoofer devices for a 5.1 setup.

Sonos has previously offered SL models of its Sonos One home speakers and its Roam portable speakers. Perhaps this new model will be a Beam SL rather than a completely new model.

The Verge has previously correctly predicted the Sonos Roam ahead of its launch, so I take this news as more than just a rumor. The predicted release date of June 7 is still some time away though, so hopefully, more info will follow before then. Maybe we'll see a wider Sonos showcase including updates to other models and the much anticipated Sonos headphones.