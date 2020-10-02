iPhone 12 price leak confirms the news we didn't want to hear

Apple's iPhone 12 event is less than two weeks away, taking place on Tuesday, October 13, and inevitably the closer we get to the launch, the more leaks are spilling out about the new flagship.

The most recent rumor has spilled the beans on pricing for all four models along with their storage options, but it seems to confirm that the device is in for a hefty price hike compared to last year's iPhone 11.

The details have come via Twitter tipster iAppleTimes which confirms the introduction of an iPhone 12 Mini handset to sit alongside the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

PRICING:iPhone 12 mini (5.4) - $699 (64GB) - $749 (128GB)- $849 (256GB)iPhone 12 (6.1)- $799 (64GB)- $849 (128GB)- $949 (256GB)iPhone 12 Pro [6.1]- $999 (128GB)- $1099 (256GB)- $1299 (512GB)iPhone 12 Pro Max [6.7]- $1099 (128GB)- $1199 (256GB)- $1399 (512GB)October 1, 2020

Last year's iPhone 11 base model's launch price was $699, and while we're expecting a price bump thanks to the 5G support this time around, looking at the prices presented here, the equivalent iPhone 12 model starts from $799 – $100 more expensive than last year's counterpart.

Meanwhile, the new iPhone 12 Mini, measuring just 5.4-inches and possibly housing a midrange B14 chip, rather than Apple's A14 SoC, starts at $699 for a 64GB model ~ the same price as the iPhone 11.

So it looks like a 5G capable iPhone 12 is going to come with a premium price tag. We've also heard rumors of a fifth 4G iPhone 12 model set to debut next year, so if you're not too fussed about 5G, this may be a more cost-effective option.

The iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB variants, while the more premium iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will offer 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models. The two handsets are said to be launching first, with the remaining two to follow in November.

We've also heard that the iPhone 12 Mini will come in an array of six colours, while the top tier devices will only be available in four.

No doubt we'll hear more on the flagship as we get closer to the launch event.