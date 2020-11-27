iPad Black Friday deals slice serious cash off Apple's super slates and accessories

It's Friday November 27 and that means one thing: Black Friday deals are finally, finally arriving at retailers across the world before the Christmas season and Apple iPads in all their forms are some of the most sought after deals going.

Even since the introduction of the iPad Pro, Apple's fabulous tablet lineup has been having something of a renaissance. As we spend more and more time hunched over laptops, having an alternative, laptop-sized tablet is really appealing and some people are finding that they can work almost solely on an iPad.

While not everyone will find working on an iPad to be ideal, having a tablet around is still a great way to watch stuff in bed, FaceTime with the family, browse the web, send emails, and endlessly scroll social media. Smartphones are getting bigger, but they aren't as good as a 8-inch-plus screen.

Let's jump into the most unmissable iPad Black Friday deals for US and UK...

Best Black Friday iPad deals in the US

Star deal Apple iPad (2020) | 10.2-inch | 32GB

Was $329.99 | Now $279.99 | Save $50 at Best Buy

The most basic iPad is also one of the best, offering everything that's good about a tablet – mostly the big screen – for cheap. It still runs iPadOS like the Air and Pro, it just costs a lot less. And even less now that Best Buy has knocked $50 off for Black Friday.View Deal

Apple iPad Air (2020) | 11-inch | 64GB

Was $599 | Now $569.99 | Save $30 at Amazon

While $30 might not seem like a lot, for a brand new iPad – and one of the best ever at that – it's a decent Black Friday saving. The new Air is getting harder to come by, too, so make sure you don't miss out on getting done before Christmas.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro (2018) | 12.9-inch | 64GB

Was $1,499 | Now $1,099 | Save $400 at B&H

iPad Pros are increasingly hard to come by as the latest iPad Air sells out everywhere but B&H has knocked hundreds off the list prices of the last-gen iPad Pro. Have a play around on the B&H website to save money on higher capacity models, too. View Deal

Today's best Apple iPad Air 2020 deals Black Friday Sale ends in 13 hrs 49 mins 02 secs New Apple iPad Air... Amazon Prime $595 View Deal Apple iPad Air 64GB (2020) Apple $599 View Deal Apple 10.9" iPad Air (4th... BHPhoto $599 View Deal Apple iPad Air 2020 (Green 64... Best Buy $599.99 View Deal Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon Walmart Best Buy Dell

Today's best Apple iPad Pro 2020 deals Black Friday Sale ends in 13 hrs 49 mins 02 secs Apple 11" iPad Pro (Early... BHPhoto $729 View Deal Reduced Price Apple - 11-Inch iPad Pro... Best Buy $799.99 $729.99 View Deal New Apple iPad Pro (11-inch,... Amazon Prime $794.99 View Deal 11-inch iPad Pro (Latest, 2nd... Apple $799 View Deal Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon Walmart Best Buy Dell

Best Black Friday iPad deals in the UK

Apple iPad mini (2019) | 7.9-inch | 64GB

Was £399 | Now £377 | Save £30 at Currys

The iPad mini is perfect for anyone that wants a no-fuss tablet without having to part with (a) loads of cash; and (b) the ease of using a smaller screen. The other iPads are great, but also massive. This deal is also one of the cheapest iPad prices we've seen.View Deal

Apple iPad Air (2019) | 10.5-inch | 64GB

Was £469 | Now £399 | Save £70 at Currys

The last-generation iPad Air, going cheap at Currys, is a fantastic tablet that works just as well as the newest Air and Pro, but is aimed at more casual use. If you don't plan on working on your iPad, this is the best deal going.View Deal

Today's best Apple iPad Air 2020 deals Black Friday Sale ends in 13 hrs 49 mins 02 secs New Apple iPad Air... Amazon Prime $595 View Deal Apple iPad Air 64GB (2020) Apple $599 View Deal Apple 10.9" iPad Air (4th... BHPhoto $599 View Deal Apple iPad Air 2020 (Green 64... Best Buy $599.99 View Deal Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon Walmart Best Buy Dell

Today's best Apple iPad Pro 2020 deals Black Friday Sale ends in 13 hrs 49 mins 02 secs Apple 11" iPad Pro (Early... BHPhoto $729 View Deal Reduced Price Apple - 11-Inch iPad Pro... Best Buy $799.99 $729.99 View Deal New Apple iPad Pro (11-inch,... Amazon Prime $794.99 View Deal 11-inch iPad Pro (Latest, 2nd... Apple $799 View Deal Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon Walmart Best Buy Dell

Best iPad accessories Black Friday deals

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9-inch

Was $349 | Now $329 | Save $20 at Amazon

While the discount is only $20, it's very rare to see any discounts on Apple's latest accessories. If you've just bought a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, this is a no brainer. View Deal

Apple Pencil (2nd-generation)

Was £119 | Now £103.59 | Save £11 at Amazon

Again, discounts on Apple's accessories, especially the ever-popular Pencil, are very rare and should be jumped at if you've got an iPad are in need of a Pencil to go with it. Let the creativity flow!View Deal

Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad

Was £119 | Now £106 | Save £13 at Amazon

Want to use you a better keyboard for the iPad but don't want to part with Magic Keyboard-level cash? Apple's Smart Keyboard is a great case/keyboard alternative, discounted for Black Friday.

If you've been on the hunt for an iPad and accessories at discounted prices, the Black Friday Gods have got you covered and them some. Don't miss out, iPads are very in-demand this Christmas season.

BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB