iPad 2: smaller bezel, bigger speakers, flat back

New Japanese report touts iPad 2 features

By

New speakers could explain why iPad 2 cases rock USB-sized opening.

The iPad 2 rumour mill doesn't rest for Christmas. Just a day after a pared down 7-inch version was apparently spotted in the wild, a new report from Japanese site Mac Ockakara has served up some more juicy details on what to expect from the next-gen Apple tablet.

It says that while the screen will stay the same size, the iPad 2 will be smaller than the original thanks to a less capacious bezel. Word is it'll measure 239x186mm compared to the current 242.8x189.7mm size.

On top of that, the rear will be flat so it can sit flush on a surface, while a new speaker system at the bottom of the slate will allow for better sound. The latter is significant as it would go some way to explaining why leaked iPad 2 cases had a gaping hole next to the space for a dock connector.

For more iPad 2 gossip as we get it, stay tuned to our Facebook and Twitter pages.

Via MacRumors

More about Apple iPad

Latest

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.