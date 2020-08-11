iD Mobile drops MASSIVE DATA, contract-free SIM only deal

We cover a lot of SIM only deals here at T3, but we've seen few that offer such astounding value as this great SIM plan over at iD Mobile, which somehow delivers god-tier levels of data, minutes and texts for just £15 per month.

And, what makes it even more astounding, is that the SIM plan is delivered completely contract free. That's right, this SIM plan simply rolls over every month and can be cancelled at any time.

Not that we'd imagine many would want to, though, as the contract-free SIM plan delivers unlimited minutes and texts, as well as 100GB of SIM only data each month for just £15, which is one of the absolute lowest prices on the market today.

We think this is a great SIM only deal here at T3, and the full details of it can be viewed below:

SIM only | 100Gb data | Unlimited mins & texts | £15 p/m | 1-month rolling plan | Available now at iD Mobile

£15 per month is all this data-stuffed SIM plan from iD Mobile costs, and it comes with unlimited texts and minutes, too. There's absolutely no contract, either, like many rival SIM plans, meaning you can cancel it at any time and just walk away. Free delivery of the SIM is also included in the deal.View Deal

In addition, this SIM only deal from iD Mobile also comes with free roaming, with the allowance usable without charge in over 50 countries worldwide, and it also features data roll-over, too, meaning that you can carry any unused data onto the next.

For even more great SIM only deals be sure to check out the SIM only deals chart below, which shows the very cheapest prices available today.