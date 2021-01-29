HURRY! Your chance to save 40% on Malwarebytes antivirus end this weekend

If you're in the least bit conscious of online cybersecurity, you've likely heard of Malwarebytes before... probably in the form of its free antivirus software.

But as good as free software can be these days, it doesn't cost much to crank things up and get extra online security tools. Especially since Malwarebytes currently has a big discount going down on its two key premium packages. Until this Sunday, you can get a generous 40% off on the Malwarebytes website.

We suspect that the more popular of the duo will be the firm's Malwarebytes Premium. Now costing a mere $23.99 for a whole year, you get real-time threat protection for one device (your choice of Windows, Mac, Chromebook, or Android), which seeks to protect you from an assortment of malware, ransomware, and landing on potentially harmful websites.

Want to protect up to five devices and/or boost your security smarts? Then you may prefer to upgrade to Malwarebytes Premium + Privacy, which currently has $40 off. As well as covering a whole family of computers and phones, it adds a VPN to the base Premium virus protection that can help you stay more anonymous online and even change the geo-location of your IP address.

40% off - ends Sunday, January 31 Malwarebytes Premium: $ 39.99 Now $23.99

Malwarebytes Premium + Privacy: $99.99 Now $59.99

If you have an unprotected laptop, desktop PC, or mobile phone and have been meaning to get some solid malware barriers and scanning, then this 40% discount might be just what you're after.

View Deal

You can get more lowdown on this online security plan with TechRadar's fresh Malwarebytes review, which recognizes that it isn't as fully featured as some other software on the market but commends the fact Malwarebytes just earned its best-ever protection score from the independent AV-Test lab.