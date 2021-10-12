Huge Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak spills all: Here are 5 things you need to know

Courtesy of the UK-based retailer Carphone Warehouse accidentally leaking two overview pages detailing the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the overall picture of what we can expect from the upcoming flagship is pretty clear.

To clarify: we already know the majority of newly-spilled Pixel info, but several intriguing details have now been confirmed regarding Google's two Pixel devices by way of the info being prematurely dropped by on the Carphone Warehouse's website. What follows are some of the highlights.

The leak from the UK-based retailer has been published (via Evan Blass), comprising two overview pages (Item 1, Item 2), and revealing Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro details, respectively, that confirm some of the previous info gathered from the vast web of rumors that have formed in the run-up to the Pixel launch.

Just as we have today reported about the leaked service manuals doing the rounds, there's a hefty amount of extra material beyond what's pictured in the snapshot above, so here are five of some of the most interesting tidbits from the bundle of leaked information:

Google Pixel 6: Retailer leaked info

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will feature Google’s Tensor processor and next-gen Titan M2 security chip. Google suggests that the Tensor will provide up to 80% more performance compared to the Pixel 5. According to the overview pages, the standard Pixel can last up to 48 hours via the Extreme Battery Saver mode. “All-day” battery life with Adaptive Battery on the standard model. The Pixel 6 has a 6.4-inch Smooth Display with an adjustable refresh rate and high brightness mode.

(Image credit: Carphone Warehouse leak)

As for the camera...

There's also a myriad of new camera features to enjoy, according to the leak. The Pixel 6 Pro will feature a 50MP wide lens, 48MP telephoto lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens on the back. The standard Pixel will offer a 50MP wide lens and an ultra-wide camera, but the leak doesn't appear to mention the heavily-rumored 12MP resolution.

The new primary sensor will allegedly capture 150 percent more light compared to the main rear camera on the Pixel 5. And the Pixel 6 Pro will offer 4X optical zoom, as well as 20X Super Res Zoom. This is just a smidgeon of the information available in the overview pages, with much more buried amongst a treasure trove of accidentally spilled information.

It's certainly worth exploring the links above in full if you're looking to buy the new flagship but, if not, then you won't have to wait long until October 19, where Google is set to finally show off its newest flagship, amongst some other likely bits of new hardware at the glitzy showcase. Stay tuned.