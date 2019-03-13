Huawei P30 Pro will not match the most powerful Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Huawei has mailed out invitations for its next media event on March 26, 2019 where the company is expected to unveil its next batch of flagship phones, the Huawei P30 series.

Ahead of the event, specifications of the new handsets have leaked online, which reveal that, while the forthcoming flagships will be more powerful than their P20 and P20 Pro predecessors, the P30 and P30 Pro will not stand toe-to-toe with the Galaxy S10 Plus when it comes to two key specs.

The latest leak comes courtesy of official device certification documents from Indonesia and Taiwan, which were uncovered by GSMArena . The official forms reveal exactly how much power the P30 and P30 Pro will be packing under the bonnet.

According to the documents, the Huawei P30 will ship with either 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. That's a pretty solid step-up in RAM from the Huawei P20, which only had 4GB of RAM. There's no change in the amount of built-in storage. It's also worth noting that last year's P20 did not support expandable storage via microSD, opting for dual SIM support instead.

Meanwhile, the more powerful Huawei P30 Pro will have 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of built-in non-expandable storage. That's a jump-up from its predecessor, the Huawei P20 Pro, which sported 6GB of RAM and 128GB memory.

Get up close and personal. Face up to something super on 26.03.2019. https://t.co/8K3OHmpdPQ #RewriteTheRules #HUAWEIP30 pic.twitter.com/nKtVqjCxJ7March 11, 2019

Of course, those who upgrade from an older Huawei P series device are likely to notice the faster performance associated with a bump up in RAM. However, the leaked specifications suggest that Huawei will not match the latest flagship range from arch-rival Samsung.

The maxed-out Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, which launched worldwide on March 8, boasts a staggering 12GB of RAM and 1TB on built-in storage. Not only that, Samsung allows S10 Plus owners to expand the storage via microSD. As such, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus can sport as much as 1.5TB of storage – more than most high-performance laptops.

One key aspect of the P30 series not included in the latest leak is the chipset. Both P20 and P20 Pro were powered by the Kirin 970, so we'd naturally expect their successors to be fuelled by the hugely-impressive Kirin 980, which was inside the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

Elsewhere, Huawei Vice President of Global Product Marketing Clement Wong recently confirmed the P30 Pro will boast a new, periscope-style “superzoom” camera. However, Wong stopped short of confirming exactly what level of zoom customers can expect from the next handset, refusing to confirm the rumoured 10x optical zoom functionality.

We'll find out for sure on March 29, 2019 at the Huawei announcement in Paris. T3 will be in the audience and we'll bring you all the latest news as soon as it breaks. Stay tuned.